Assam's Anti-Corruption Campaign Yields Good Results, Over Rs 7 Crore Seized; 256 Arrests Made Since 2021

GUWAHATI: Assam's fight against corruption has yielded good results as it has led to the recovery of Rs 7.8 crore and the arrest of 256 individuals involved in corrupt practices, according to the data released by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption.

The campaign began in 2021 and 207 trap cases targeting bribe-seeking officials and their intermediaries have been registered by the state administration so far.

The majority of the 236 arrested individuals happen to be public officials while the remaining 20 were middlemen who facilitated corrupt practices.

This hard-line approach shows the state government's unwavering commitment to root out this social evil from the system.