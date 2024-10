Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A team of Special Task Force (STF) led by Inspector Kapil Pathak conducted raids in two different places under the Dispur and Satgaon Police Stations and apprehended three persons. The police also seized suspected heroin of 153.71 grams, three mobile phones, Rs. 25,780 in cash, two vehicles, and 94 empty vials.

Also Read: Assam: STF conducts raid, one apprehended with heroin in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)