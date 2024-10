Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A team of STF led by Inspector Kapil Pathak conducted a raid at South Sarania under the Paltan Bazar Police Station and apprehended a person. The police seized 28 vials containing heroin weighing 41 grams, a mobile phone, and some cash from the person.

