Assam: STF Busts Narcotics Trafficking Bid In Jorabat; Heroin Seized

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, a Guwahati-bound narcotics consignment was seized by Assam's Special Task Force.

Based on reliable intelligence, a truck bearing registration number AS 01 RC 2336 was intercepted by the STF this morning at Jorabat, opposite to North East Cancer Hospital under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station.

The truck enroute from Nagaland was thoroughly checked and 45 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 537.2 grams were found in it, that too without any cover.

The truck driver has been apprehended for transporting this narcotic substance. The arrested individual has been identified as 46-year-old Rananjay Mandal, son of late Kalidas Mandal hailing from Bamunkuchi in Assam's Barpeta district.