Assam: STF seizes 22,000 foreign cigarette packets in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An STF team led by Additional SP Kalyan Kr Pathak intercepted a truck (B/R No. HR 38 Z 8530) at Amingaon, and seized 11 large boxes containing 22,000 foreign cigarette packets, totaling 440,000 cigarette sticks. The cigarettes were being sent from Silchar to Chattisgarh violating COTPA and tax regulations. Four individuals named Sahil Dewan, Aasik Iqbal, Ajit Salai and Parakhu Baishya have been detained so far in connection with the seizure.

