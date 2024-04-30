Assam: Customs Guwahati Division Seizes Rs. 1 Crore Worth of Foreign-Origin Cigarettes in Ongoing Crackdown

GUWAHATI: The Anti-Smuggling Unit of Customs Guwahati Division has scored another victory. Amidst a relentless effort to fight cigarette smuggling they have recorded triumph. This success was achieved by intercepting an impressive cache of foreign-origin cigarettes. The estimated value of the stash reaches an eye-watering Rs. 1 Crore.

The seizure occurred at India Post NPH facility in Mirza, near Guwahati Airport. The event highlights the unyielding dedication of law enforcement agencies. They are fighting against illegal tobacco trafficking.

A capture identical to this one occurred merely one day before. The frequency of such busts sheds light on the severe complexity of the problem at hand. Secret tobacco trade networks function in this region. They threat alarmingly regularly.

On April 28 customs officers made a huge bust. They seized a consignment of smuggled foreign-origin cigarettes. This display certainly showed the breadth of the issue. The value of the confiscated goods was an astounding ₹2.86 crore. This worth lays bare the extent of the underground operations.

The recent operation did not yield immediate arrests. Still in its course, authorities unearthed a repository of renowned brands. Brands encapsulating Marlboro Gold Benson & Hedges Esse Light Super Slim and Win. The Customs Department stays unfaltering in its commitment to dismantling a perplexing smuggling network. The network is responsible for contraband tobacco goods' influx, notwithstanding absence of apprehensions.

The identities of those entangled in this underground trade remain a mystery. Investigators persist in delving into the convoluted smuggling operation. A comprehensive investigation is in progress. Authorities plan to trace the network. This network aids in the unlawful distribution of foreign cigarettes ubiquitously in Guwahati and beyond.

Cigarette smuggling presents a widespread issue that poses many challenges. It results in loss of crucial tax income for the government and also risks exposing consumers to health hazards. These hazards come with unregulated products. Surprisingly these contraband cigarettes are often sourced from Myanmar.