Assam STF Seizes 315 Grams of Suspected Drugs in Kamrup, One Arrested

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: A joint operation by the Assam Special Task Force (STF) and Kamrup Police on Thursday led to the seizure of suspected narcotics and the arrest of one person in Kamrup district.

The operation was launched in the early hours of the day following specific intelligence about a planned drug transaction in the area.

Acting on the tip-off, the joint team moved quickly to intercept an e-rickshaw believed to be carrying a drug consignment at Sontali.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 24 soap boxes containing suspected narcotic substances, with a total weight of approximately 315 grams, excluding packaging. The use of soap boxes points to a deliberate attempt to conceal the contraband during transit.

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