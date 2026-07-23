Assam STF Takes Businessman into Custody in Expanding Fake ITC Fraud Probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police took businessman Rishikesh Kalita, proprietor of Saibya Traders, into its custody on Wednesday to further investigate the alleged fake input tax credit (ITC) case. According to sources, Kalita was arrested by the GST department on July 8 after an FIR was registered in connection with the alleged scam involving fraudulent claims of input tax credit through fake transactions and shell firms.

Following his arrest, the STF obtained his custody to widen the investigation and probe the suspected network behind the alleged financial fraud. Investigators are examining whether other individuals and entities were involved in the racket.

Officials believe the case extends beyond a single accused and are scrutinising financial records, transaction trails and linked business establishments to determine the full scale of the alleged fraud.

The GST department has continued its crackdown on fake ITC claims, maintaining that strict action would be taken against all those found involved. Sources indicated that the investigation remains in progress and that further arrests could follow as more evidence emerges.

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