Cyber Police Nab Guwahati Man for Lakhs-Deep Investment Fraud Using BJP Leader’s Name

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Cyber Police Station under the Police Commissionerate has arrested a man accused of allegedly cheating people of lakhs of rupees by luring them with promises of high returns and attractive commissions. The accused, identified as Rishikesh Sharma, is alleged to have used the name of a BJP leader to gain the trust of victims before carrying out the fraud. Police said he collected large sums of money after assuring investors of substantial profits. During the investigation, police found that a portion of the allegedly cheated money had been transferred to the bank accounts of the accused’s mother and brother. Investigators are examining the financial transactions linked to the case and said several lakh rupees are currently lying in Rishikesh Sharma’s bank account.

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