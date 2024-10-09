Assam: Stolen Bike Recovered, One Apprehended in Guwahati City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a remarkable display of swift action, the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Paltan Bazaar Police Station recovered a stolen Enfield Classic 350 bike (AS01FG5722) within 24 hours. The bike was reportedly Stolen from Bora Service in Lachit Nagar, and CGPD’s tireless efforts led to its recovery in Dillai, Karbi Anglong (East). Additionally, the police apprehended the thief, identified as Dipok Thangal (35), a resident of Dimapur. The recovered bike and the accused were brought to the police station.

Also Read: Central Guwahati Police District Recovered Stolen Bikes, Two Arrested (sentinelassam.com)