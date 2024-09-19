Central Guwahati Police District Recovered Stolen Bikes, Two Arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Noonmati Police Station recovered two bikes (AS01FM4868 & AS01FY7025), which were reported to be stolen. With the support of Meghalaya Police, the stolen bikes were recovered from Ladrymbaiin. Two bike lifters named Md Altafuddin Laskar and Taimur Hussain, both from Ananda Nagar, have been arrested. Legal action has been initiated.

