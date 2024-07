Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An EGPD team from the Sonapur police station recovered one reported stolen Bajaj Pulsar with registration number AS 21 L 6310. One Khairul Islam (19) of Hosna Bazar, Mayong, was arrested for the theft. Legal action has been initiated against him.

