Guwahati Police recover stolen DSLR camera within 24 hours in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A Central Guwahati Police District team from Chandmari Police Station recovered one DSLR camera, along with lenses valued at Rs 6 lakh, from near Chandmari Flyover last evening. Goods were reported stolen from the Manjushree Apartment in Panjabari. Two thieves identified as Tafikul Islam (20) of Patharighat and Atiku Ikbal (24) of Sipajhar were arrested in connection with this incident.

