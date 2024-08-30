Assam: Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: An EGPD (East Guwahati Police District) team from Odalbakra Outpost (OP) of Dispur Police Station (PS) recovered one bike (AS25K0924). The bike was reported stolen from the victim’s house near APBN Gate. Two CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) were apprehended from Dakhingaon after the recovery. Further investigation is going on.

Similarly, an EGPD team from Odalbakra OP of Dispur PS recovered a reported stolen Tata Yodha vehicle (AS01 RC 2563) from Jamuguri with support from the Sonitpur Police in less than 24 hours. The vehicle was stolen from Hirambapur. Further investigation is going on.



