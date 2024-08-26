Central Guwahati Police District Recover Stolen Bike, Arrest One in City

Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Geetanagar Police Station recovered two stolen Royal Enfield Classic bikes, following the arrest of Samrat Roy, who was earlier caught with a stolen scooter. The recovered bikes, bearing registration numbers AS01 DH 5904 and AS01 DH 1879, were found in MT Road and Paltan Bazaar, respectively. The police are now working to hand over the vehicles to their rightful owner.

