Assam: Stricture for morning assembly in schools

GUWAHATI: The Department of School Education has instructed all schools under it to conduct the morning assembly in a disciplined and systematic way. The department said that all students and teachers must participate in the morning assembly and conduct activities like prayer, the Jatiya Sangeet, the Rashtriya Sangeet, and oath-taking, besides inspection of personal cleanliness, reading of number tables, quizzes, speeches on selected topics, discussions on the significance of the day, and messages of great personality, etc. The department has withdrawn all other instructions issued earlier.

