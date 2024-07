Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A law student was abducted from a PG in the Six Mile locality of Guwahati. But she managed to escape from the vehicle and hid herself on the premises of Narayana Hospital in North Guwahati with the help of the staff. Later on, Dispur police arrived at the location and arrested the accused, Ashraf Zaman, and rescued the girl.

