Assam: Kidnapper injured in police firing in Cachar

A Correspondent

Silchar: A person accused of kidnapping a teen-age girl was injured in an encounter as he allegedly tried to escape police custody after overpowering a constable.

The incident happened in the wee hour of Sunday in Lakhipur when the police team was escorting the accused after taking him into their custody on Saturday night. Both the accused and the injured constables were admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

The Cachar SP, Nomal Mahatta, said that the incident was related to a serious situation on Saturday at Binakandi in Lakhipur following the kidnapping of a 19-year-old girl belonging to the tea garden community in Scottpur Tea Estate. She was allegedly kidnapped by one Md. Mannan Ahmed (32) of Binakandi Grant. The kidnapped girl was recovered near Sonai during a search conducted by the police. The accused, a married person with two children, was also arrested. However, at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, while Mannan Ahmed was being taken to the Lakhipur BPHC Hospital, he made a request to the police team to stop the vehicle for nature’s call at Shivpur, Moragong, Banskandi. But once the vehicle was stopped, all of a sudden, he attacked an on-duty constable, Jasimuddin Laskar, by blowing a heavy punch on him and escaped from police custody by running towards an open field, taking advantage of the darkness.

The police team immediately signalled for him to stop in a loud voice, but he kept on running. Mahatta further said that the police finally resorted to firing two rounds of controlled fire, injuring his leg. He was immediately recaptured.

