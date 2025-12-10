Assam student Rongjikmik Raidongia brings laurels to state

GUWAHATI: A Grade IV student of the down town school, Guwahati, secured the runners-up position at the LEAD National Championship held at the Lohia Lions Auditorium in Guwahati. Rongjikmik Raidongia competed under the Science category and presented the theme “Seed Germination Process of Jute,” demonstrating clarity, confidence and creativity that impressed the judges. The achievement marked a proud moment for the school community, reflecting the student’s dedication and the support of teachers and parents. The school congratulated Rongjikmik and wished her continued academic success, stated a press release.

