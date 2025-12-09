SASSM welcomes cabinet move to restore Assam History and Geography in schools

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Sammilit Sikshak Mancha (SASSM) has welcomed the State Cabinet’s decision to make Assam History and Assam Geography compulsory for Classes VI, VII and VIII, following the recommendations of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission.

In a press release issued on Monday, SASSM president Ranjit Barthakur and general secretary Utpal Chakraborty said the inclusion of these subjects would reconnect students with Assam’s cultural heritage, ethnic diversity, historical evolution, geographical landscape and the contributions of its eminent personalities. The Mancha stated that such curriculum reforms would “inspire future generations and strengthen nationalism and self-respect”.

The leaders alleged that Assam History and Geography were removed from the school curriculum in a planned manner after the Assam Movement. Reiterating its firm stand, SASSM noted that Social Science can never be a substitute for dedicated courses in History and Geography. While welcoming the decision, SASSM urged the Government to ensure that the proposed 50-mark curriculum is designed with regard to the age and psychological maturity of students, and that the academic load is not excessive. The Mancha also highlighted the need for adequate infrastructure, trained teachers and field-based learning, instead of restricting students only to classrooms.

Further, SASSM appealed to the State Government to create an enabling academic environment so that central and international education boards functioning in Assam may also consider introducing these two subjects as compulsory.

