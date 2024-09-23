Assam: Over 200 trees felled for government projects in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: More than 200 trees were felled near the 10 APBn headquarters, Narakashur Hill, for projects like Jal Jeevan Mission for water supply and pipe laying.

The citizens came down heavily on the government for chopping down trees for developmental projects in the face of soaring temperatures. One of the citizens said, "The government's mission of planting 1 crore saplings is just a show. They plant the saplings, but they don't take care of them, as a result of which the plants die and decay. We are part of a fitness team for morning walks in the area. We daily come up the hill for morning walks and to enjoy the view. But now everything has been destroyed. All the beautiful trees are gone."

A local resident said, "The government doesn't make a proper plan before anything. They just chop down trees as if they have to and don't think about the severe consequences."

Another resident said, "This area is renowned for its beautiful trees. People sometimes come here for picnics and enjoy the view. I have myself witnessed the growth of several trees over the years. It is very disheartening to see the trees cut down in this manner. The trees in this area were a lifeline for the pedestrians, providing shade during the summer."

"Cutting down the trees was a mindless decision. The authorities should have at least planned for an alternative, like the translocation of the trees to other places. In other cities, trees are not chopped down in such a manner. They at least should be a little considerate towards Mother Nature," another resident added.

