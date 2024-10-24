Assam: Submit Details of PG Teachers in Elementary School: Directorate of Secondary Education

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Secondary Education asked all the inspectors of schools to submit reports regarding the number of teachers with post-graduate degree working in elementary sections in the amalgamated high school and higher secondary schools. In a letter, the Directorate said to the Inspector of School to submit comprehensive data on the availability of a number of post graduate qualified teachers in the elementary section of the amalgamated high school and higher secondary schools in a short period.

The Directorate mainly asked the teachers some data, like in which subject he/she completed his master degree and professional qualification, i.e., B.Ed./B.T./DLED.

