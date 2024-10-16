Assam: Surajit Govinda Baruah one of the directors of Assam Tribune Group of newspapers no more

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: One of the directors of the Assam Tribune Group of newspapers, Surajit Govinda Baruah, passed away on Tuesday. He was 72.

He was admitted to a hospital in Guwahati on October 2 for treatment. He breathed his last at around 11 am today. He leaves behind his wife, mother, and two daughters. His mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Nabagraha crematorium today.

Son of Late Tulsi Govinda Baruah, the former chairman of the Assam Tribune Group, Surajit Govinda Baruah had his schooling in Guwahati Don Bosco and Cotton College.

Earlier, his body was taken to his house at Rajgarh Bye-lane 1 from the hospital and to the Assam Tribune premises where tributes were paid.

