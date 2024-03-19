Assam: Suspended ACS officer Saibar Rahman reinstated

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: After a thorough investigation failed to find concrete evidence regarding the allegations, the Department of Personnel, Government of Assam reinstated ACS officer Saibar Rahman.

He was suspended in 2021 after the vigilance cell opened an investigation against him, which later led to his arrest. There were three cases numbered 3/21, 5/21, and 7/21 of the Gaon Bura scam, misuse of government funds and accumulating wealth beyond legal sources of income, respectively, against Saibar Rahman filed by the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell.

