Assam: CM Vigilance cell files chargesheet against arrested ACS officer Sukanya Bora

Guwahati: A 1133-page chargesheet was submitted against the arrested ACS officer Sukanya Bora, known to possess disproportionate assets to the tune of 786.26%, before the Special Court by the Vigilance police station today. The chargesheet under U/S 13(1)(b)/13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) contains a total of 1133 pages.

ACS officer Sukanya Bora, the then ADC cum In-Charge District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kamrup Metro, came under the radar of Vigilance officials after news reports appeared on rampant corruption and misappropriation of funds by the public servants concerned and others without execution of several schemes under MPLAD funds for the years 2021–2022, and 2022–23.

Accordingly, a regular inquiry was initiated as per the approval of the competent authorities in this regard. The FIR was registered based upon the findings of the regular enquiry report after acquiring approval of the competent authority vide Vigilance Police Station Case No. 02/2023 U/S 120B/ 409/ 420/ 201/ 468/ 470 IPC R/W Sec 7(a)/ 13(1) (a)/ 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 R/W Sec 8 of the Assam Fiscal Responsibility & Budget Management Act, 2005, R/W Section 41 of the Assam Public Procurement Act 2017.

The prime accused person involved in this case was Sukanya Bora, ACS (U/S), the then Additional Deputy Commissioner cum IC District Development Commissioner, Kamrup Metro, along with 14 others.

During the investigation of Vigilance P.S. Case No. 02/2023, the investigating officer submitted a complaint alleging that, in comparison to the legal income of Sukanya Bora, she possessed huge assets that were disproportionate to her known sources of income. A separate case, vide Vigilance P.S. Case No. 08/2023 U/S 13(1)(b)/13(2) of the P.C. Act, 1988, was registered against Sukanya Bora, on her disproportionate assets accrued against her known sources of income during her short 7-year career as a public servant in the Assam Civil Service.

Upon completion of the investigation and based upon the prima facie evidence collected, it was proved that Sukanya Bora, ACS (U/S), the then ADC, cum IC DDC Kamrup Metropolitan, being a public servant, had committed criminal misconduct for her pecuniary benefit by corrupt, illegal means and by exercise of personal influence. She performed her public duty dishonestly. She committed criminal misconduct by intentionally enriching herself illicitly during the period of her office and abusing her position as a public servant, according to a statement from Vigilance P.S.

During the investigation, the engaged empanelled Chartered Accountant firm conducted a forensic audit of all her financial transactions and details of her immoveable and moveable properties and found that the percentage of the disproportionate assets accrued by her was 786.26%. She possessed properties and monies in disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 8,14,18,533.54 (Rs 8.15 crore approx.) against her known sources of income.

On receipt of the prosecution sanction accorded by the Department of Personnel, Government of Assam, against the arrested accused Sukanya Bora, ACS (U/S), the then ADC, cum IC DDC Kamrup Metro, the charge sheet was submitted today in the Special Court, Assam, vide Vigilance Police Station Charge sheet No.05/2024 dated 14.03.2024 U/S 13(1)(b)/13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018). The charge sheet contains a total of 1133 pages.

