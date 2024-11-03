Assam: Swachhata Drive Conducted at Dispur College in Guwahati City

Guwahati: The 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC, Dispur College, organized a ceremonial inauguration of a Climate Clock at the Cafeteria block of Dispur College recently. The clock gifted to the said Unit of the College by the Yes Earth Youth Corps, Guwahati – 21, was inaugurated by Dr. Balendra Kumar Das and Dr. Navajyoti Borah – the president of the Governing Body and Principal of the College respectively – in the presence of Serlin Engjaipi and Sutibra Malakar – CTOs, 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC, Dispur College – and the cadets of the said Unit. The Climate Clock which is a countdown timer has been installed as a continuous reminder to generate awareness among the students and youth to change their habits and become environmentally conscious and conscientious citizens with a dedicated commitment at achieving a sustainable future, stated a press release.

