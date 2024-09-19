Swachhata Hi Seva campaign begins in Silchar on PM Modi's Birthday with Plantation Drive

Silchar: In a fitting tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign was ceremoniously inaugurated at Bipinchandra Sabhastal near Circuit House, here on Tuesday. A plantation drive marked the occasion, where 40 saplings of various species were planted in to promote greenery and cleanliness. Addressing the gathering, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty highlighted the importance of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign as a reflection of Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a cleaner and greener India.

“It is only fitting that on the birth anniversary of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, we begin this campaign dedicated to his tireless efforts for cleanliness and the well-being of our nation. Swachh Bharat is not just a campaign but a collective responsibility that each of us must take seriously. Let this plantation drive be the first step towards a sustainable and healthy future for Silchar,” Chakraborty mentioned.

He further emphasized the significance of environmental conservation, stating, “These 40 saplings symbolize growth and hope. As we nurture them, let us also nurture our commitment to making Silchar a cleaner, greener, and more livable city for future generations.”

