Assam: Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign Launched Across N.F. Railway

GUWAHATI: The Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign was launched across N.F. Railway on Monday. The Swachhata Pledge was administered by the General Manager of N.F. Railway, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Sabha Griha in the N.F. Railway Headquarters complex.

Senior railway officials, staff of headquarters, and representatives of various associations and unions were also present during the pledge-taking ceremony. Similar Swachhata pledges were also administered across all the divisions of N.F. Railway. This campaign, which started on September 16 with the theme “Swabhav -Swachhata-SSanskaar Swachhata,” will conclude with the Swachh Bharat Diwas celebration on October 2.

During this fortnight-long campaign, various activities like mass cleanliness drives at work places, railway tracks, and station premises to spread awareness amongst railway employees and passengers will be organized. The campaign will also witness the recognition of safai mitras, sanitation workers, and other stakeholders who have been integral to the programme. As per the pledge administered, N.F. Railway is committed to creating awareness among the citizens on the importance of sanitation, stated a press release.

