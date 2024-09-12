Assam: ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ to be held from September 14 in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) will start the annual fortnight event “Swachhata Hi Seva 2024” from September 14 to October 1, 2024, and will culminate with the celebration of Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2, 2024. In this regard, a state-level “Steering Committee” was constituted for planning, implementation, monitoring and review of various activities under the chairmanship of Syedain Abbasi, special chief secretary to Government of Assam and Commissioner and Secretary, DoHUA as the convener and secretary PHED-cum-MD, JJM as co-convener.

A joint action plan for execution of various activities was prepared and shared with all the District Commissioners (DCs) in a meeting held at the conference room of the special chief secretary on September 10. The DCs were instructed to formulate their district specific action plan for carrying out these activities.

Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) are to be identified in each GPs where there is a waste dump. The area is to be cleaned and transformed, so that there is no occurrence of waste dump in that site in the near future. Moreover, sanitation workers engaged in various departments are to be identified at block-level and they will be felicitated and enrolled in different government schemes.

The Prime Minister during his speech on August 15 this year has stressed the need of “inclusive participation” from every section of the society towards cleanliness. Hence, this year’s theme for Swachhata Hi Seva is “Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskaar Swachhata.” The three key pillars of this campaign are: Swachhata Ki Bhagidaari (Public Participation, Awareness and Advocacy), Sampoorna Swachhata including Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi, and Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs (Preventive health checkups and social security coverage).

