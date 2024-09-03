Tezpur University Launches Swachhata Pakhwada 2024 with Cleanliness Pledge and 15-Day Drive

Tezpur: Tezpur University (TU) inaugurated the Swachhata Pakhwada 2024, a 15-day cleanliness drive, with a solemn pledge taken by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, along with key university officials and students of the university. The event, held at the university campus on September 1, marked the beginning of a series of activities aimed at promoting cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

Prof. Singh led the pledge, underscoring the importance of Swachhata (cleanliness) as a core value that aligns with the university’s commitment to sustainable development. Registrar Dr. Biren Das, Programme Coordinator of National Service Scheme (NSS), TU Prof. Amiya Kumar Das, National Cadet Corps (NCC) Tezpur University’s Associate NCC Officer (ANO) Dr. Hitesh Sharma, and Director of the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) Dr. Akhilesh Kumar also joined the event. Together, they reaffirmed their dedication to maintaining a clean and healthy environment within the university and its surrounding areas.

The pledge was taken alongside a motivated group of NSS volunteers and NCC cadets, who are set to be at the forefront of the Swachhata Pakhwada activities. These students, guided by their coordinators, will participate in various cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns, and educational programmes over the course of the next two weeks. Speaking at the event, Prof. Singh told the students that Swachhata Pakhwada is not just an event; it is a movement that we must all embody in our daily lives. Our commitment to cleanliness reflects our respect for our environment, our community, and our nation. The Pakhwada, which will be observed from September 1 to September 15 will include a series of initiatives such as campus clean-up drives, tree planting, waste management workshops, and awareness programmes targeting both the university community and the people.

