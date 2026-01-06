Assam: Swapneel Paul Takes Charge as Kamrup (M) DC

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Swapneel Paul on Monday assumed charge as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kamrup Metropolitan district, asserting his commitment to citizen-centric governance and efficient service delivery. A 2018-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Paul earlier served as the Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia district.

Speaking after taking charge, Paul said he would focus on strengthening administrative efficiency, improving public services and ensuring effective coordination among departments for the overall development of the district.

