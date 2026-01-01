Assam: DC Swapneel Paul Interacts with School Students in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: An interaction programme between senior government officials and school students was held at the Tinsukia District Convention Centre, Gellapukhuri, on Tuesday under the ambitious ‘Aarohan’ initiative of the Education Department, Assam. The event saw participation of 124 meritorious students of Class 9 from different schools of the district.

Swapneel Paul, the outgoing District Commissioner, Tinsukia, in his address motivated students towards achieving success in life and, while answering their queries, elaborated on ways and strategies to succeed in the Civil Services Examination and other competitive examinations.

Kamalesh Kalita, Principal of Doomdooma College, was the chief guest at the programme. SSP Mayank Kumar, Civil Servant of the UK Government and former student of Tinsukia College, Puneet Dwivedi, DDC Javed Arman, and ADC Mirzana Hussain of Tinsukia also held enthusiastic discussions with the students. Inspector of Schools Binti Sharma, along with Assistant Commissioners Runjun Bora and Madhurima Dihingia, were also present at the event.

