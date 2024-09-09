Assam: Tai Ahom Anthem Unveiled at Gauhati University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Tai-Ahom Students’ Society of Gauhati University organized a freshmen’s welcome ceremony on September 7, at the Phanidhar Dutta Auditorium, which was attended by hundreds of new students.

The unveiling of the Tai-Ahom Anthem sung by Sourabh Jyoti Boruah was done by Sushanta Borgohain in the presence of many dignitaries.

The dignitaries present included president of the Tai-Ahom Development Council, Mayur Borgohain, Deputy Director of Elementary Education, Titumoni Gogoi, Director of Archaeology and Museum, Sangita Gogoi. Earlier, Sourabh Jyoti Boruah, a young man from Dhemaji, had sung the Tai-Ahom prayer “Ai-Ching-Lao.”

The media delegation, led by the media and communication officer, PIB Guwahati, Smita Saikia, includes senior journalists from The Assam Tribune, Amar Asom, Dainik Ganadhikar, Silchar-based Jugasankha, Diphu-based Hills Times, Dainik Purvoday, DD Assam, North East Live, News18 Assam, Pratidin Times, GPlus, and Time8, among others.

Also Read: Tai Ahom Development Council Offers Free Coaching to Tai Ahom Community for Civil Services Exams (sentinelassam.com)