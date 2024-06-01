Tai Ahom Development Council Offers Free Coaching to Tai Ahom Community for Civil Services Exams

Guwahati: Tai Ahom Development Council, Assam has invited offline applications from all the graduate and final year UG students of the Tai Ahom community of Assam for admission into the General Studies Intensive Foundation Free Coaching Batch for Civil Services Examinations and other government exams.

The selection for coaching cum training programme for UPSC/APSC 2024-2025 will be selected on the basis of the merit list of an entrance examination and the course will consist of both Prelims and Mains preparation. Meritious students selected who will be given their seats in a reputed institute in Guwahati with good results and previous experience of providing APSC coaching and Delhi for UPSC coaching in collaboration with the government

The entrance exam will be conducted in 4 districts in Assam, namely Sivsagar, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, and Kamrup (M). The opening date of the online application is 30 May while the closing date of the online application is 12 June. Selection will be on the basis of a written test and a personality interview round. The written test will consist of GS (100 objective type questions and 5 subjective questions as per the syllabus of APSC AND UPSC) to be held on 16 June 2024 (Sunday) from 12 PM to 3 PM on the above 4 centres. The total marks of the exam will be 250 marks. Each objective-based question will have 2 marks each with negative marks of 0.50 for each wrong answer. In addition, there will be 5 subjective questions each consisting of 10 marks to be written within 150 words each.

Admit cards will be issued on 14 June and the result Declaration of the Written Round on 20 June Students selected in the written round will have to take the final round of the Interview Test in Guwahati on June 22 and 23. The final results will be declared on 25 June and selected students will be given a stipend for accommodation and food expenses for a year at Guwahati and Delhi respectively.

Also Read: Guwahati: Woman attacked with knife in Survey area

Also watch: