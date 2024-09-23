Assam: Take legal action against officers involved in illegal appointment of teachers: Department

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Political A department of the state government has asked the Department of School Education to take legal action against government officials and teachers involved in the alleged illegal appointment in the Elementary Education Department in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts.

The Political A Department received a letter from the PMO (Prime Minister's Office), New Delhi, along with a complaint petition submitted to the PMO by Diganta Saikia of Amguri Nabanirman Samittee regarding, what it said, illegal appointment of teachers in the Elementary Education Department in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts.

Diganta Saikia, president of the Amguri Nabanirman Samitee (ANS), had written a complaint letter to the PMO regarding the illegal appointment of teachers in the Elementary Education Department, Assam, in the Sivasagar and Charaideo districts. In his complaint, Saikia had alleged that from the year 1990 to 2000, there were irregularities in the appointment of teachers in the Elementary Education Department, Assam, in the Sivasagar and Charaideo districts. Without conducting interviews, without advertising for the vacant posts, and by submitting fake birth certificates and fake qualification certificates, many teachers had been appointed against a large number of financial transactions.

Saikia appealed to the Prime Minister to probe the matter, take legal action against the people involved, and seize their illegal movable and immovable property.

ALSO READ: Assam: Sanyogi teachers demand re-appointment, submits memorandum (sentinelassam.com)