Assam: Sanyogi teachers demand re-appointment, submits memorandum

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Sanyogi Siksha Karmi Union met the Mission Director of Samagra Siksha, Assam (SSA) on Friday and submitted a memorandum demanding their re-appointment.

In the memorandum, they said that they were dismissed without any advance notice by the Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA). "We had been teaching for 2-6 years under SSA and received a limited remuneration of Rs 1,000 per month. Many Siksha Karmi have already crossed their age limit for jobs, and others are on the verge of crossing the age bar. We have completed the D. El. Ed. as recommended by the SSA," the memorandum said. The memorandum further said, "We request the Mission Director of SSA that those who have completed their D. El. Ed., their age limit should be exempted, and they should be re-appointed on humanitarian ground."

Parbananda Hazarika, president of the union, Abul Kalam, secretary Sirazul Haque, and Montu Rajbongshi were in the delegation that met the SSA Mission Director.

