Assam targets 45 lakh children in Pulse Polio Immunisation drive on June 28

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam will observe National Immunisation Day under the Pulse Polio Immunisation (PPI) drive on June 28, with a target of vaccinating around 45 lakh children aged up to five years across the State.

The Health Department has arranged nearly 24,000 polio vaccination booths to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to eligible children. The booth-based campaign will be followed by house-to-house visits and vaccination drives at transit points, markets, brick kilns and urban slum areas on June 29 and 30 to cover children who miss vaccination on the first day.

Around 92,000 health officials, frontline workers and personnel from the School Education and Women and Child Development departments will be engaged in the three-day campaign.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal urged parents to ensure that children receive the vaccine and appealed to all sections of society to support the campaign to maintain the country’s polio-free status.

Also Read: Assam: Kamrup Reviews Preparations for National Immunisation Day Polio Drive