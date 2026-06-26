Assam: Kamrup Reviews Preparations for National Immunisation Day Polio Drive

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The 2nd District Task Force (DTF) Committee meeting for the upcoming National Immunisation Day (NID) was held on Thursday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra. The meeting reviewed preparations for the NID Polio Programme, which will begin on June 28, 2026, through designated immunisation booths across the district, followed by door-to-door vaccination drives on June 29 and June 30.

Discussions focused on booth and manpower planning for all Public Health Centres in Kamrup, with special attention to remote riverine, char and hilly areas. Operational issues, including cold chain maintenance and the supply of ice pack carriers for the heat-sensitive polio vaccine, were also reviewed. Officials noted that newborns from the third day of birth are eligible for immunisation, while sick children should not be vaccinated. Finger marking of immunised children will be carried out for monitoring and verification.

The District Commissioner stressed close coordination among all line departments, especially Police and Transport, to ensure smooth implementation. He directed officials to ensure that no child below five years of age is left out of the drive and instructed immediate reporting of any refusal of duty by Anganwadi workers.

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