Assam Targets Higher Voter Turnout in 2026 as ECI Rolls Out SVEEP Awareness Drive

Assam heads into its 2026 Assembly election with one of the stronger voter turnout records in the country — and the Election Commission of India (ECI) is working to push that figure even higher this time around.
The last state election in 2021 recorded a turnout of 81.8%, with 1,91,71,536 voters casting their ballots out of a total electorate of 2,34,36,864 — excluding postal ballots. The election was also notably peaceful, setting a benchmark the authorities are keen to match and surpass.
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When Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced the poll schedule on March 15, he framed the election in deliberately inclusive terms — describing it as a festival of democracy and making a specific appeal to younger voters to exercise their franchise.
The message reflects a broader ECI concern: that first-time and young voters, despite their numbers, remain among the harder groups to turn out on polling day.
To address participation gaps and build electoral awareness across all sections of society, a comprehensive series of initiatives has been launched under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme — the ECI's flagship voter outreach framework.
The campaign is being implemented across all districts in Assam under the supervision of Anurag Goel, the state's Chief Electoral Officer, in a systematic and sustained manner ahead of the April 9 polling date.
The activities are aimed at reminding citizens of their fundamental democratic rights and responsibilities — and, critically, converting awareness into actual votes on election day.
Assam's 2021 turnout of 81.8% was already impressive by national standards. But election authorities are not treating that figure as a ceiling.
With polling scheduled as a single-phase exercise across all 126 Assembly constituencies, the ECI's ground-level SVEEP outreach is designed to reach voters in remote, tribal, and underserved areas who may otherwise face barriers to participation.
As campaigning enters its final stretch, the push to inform, engage, and mobilise voters is running in parallel with the political battle — and, election officials would argue, is just as important to the health of the democratic process.