Assam Targets Higher Voter Turnout in 2026 as ECI Rolls Out SVEEP Awareness Drive

Assam heads into its 2026 Assembly election with one of the stronger voter turnout records in the country — and the Election Commission of India (ECI) is working to push that figure even higher this time around.

The last state election in 2021 recorded a turnout of 81.8%, with 1,91,71,536 voters casting their ballots out of a total electorate of 2,34,36,864 — excluding postal ballots. The election was also notably peaceful, setting a benchmark the authorities are keen to match and surpass.

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