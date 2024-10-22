Assam: Tax Bar’s study circle meet organized in Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: Tax Bar Association, Guwahati organized a study circle meeting recently at Guwahati on the topics “Recent Changes in TDS & GST”.

Study Circle Committee Chairman Advocate Bipul Kumar Talukdar started the meeting with his welcome address. The meeting was chaired by the president of Tax Bar Association Advocate Dinesh Kumar Sharma. In his address, he informed about the significance of the topics of the meeting and expressed hope that this meeting would help the participants to understand the subject.

Speaker CA Vikash Kumar Jain explained the changes made by Finance Act (No. 2) 2024 in TDS provisions under Income Tax Act, 1961 with his power point presentation. Speaker CA Mannu Kashliwal explained the various changes made in GST provisions with his power point presentation. Both the speakers explained their respective topics brilliantly.

Secretary CA Gopal Singhania stated that Tax Bar Association frequently organizes Study Circle Meetings and Seminars on important topics. This meeting was organized by the Association so that the participants can get knowledge about the recent changes in Income Tax Act TDS Provisions and GST, stated a press release.

