Assam: Teacher accused of harassment in Boko; probe underway

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Allegations of misconduct have surfaced against a teacher at Tarabari Majalia (Middle) School in Boko, triggering a police investigation and public outrage.

Sources informed that four guardians, along with members of the Tarabari Youth Club, filed a written complaint at Boko police station against Nur Islam, a teacher at the said institution. The complaint accuses Islam of repeated physical harassment of female students over the past few months, allegedly exploiting classroom settings to engage in inappropriate behaviour.

The matter came to light after concerned guardians intervened and raised the issue with local authorities. Preliminary findings suggest that more students may have faced similar treatment, prompting further inquiry. Nur Islam, a resident of Balijhar Shuktatari, is reportedly absconding. Police have launched a search operation to trace his whereabouts. Officials have assured that necessary legal steps will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation. The incident has sparked concern among parents and education stakeholders, with demands for stricter surveillance and accountability mechanisms in schools to safeguard student welfare.

