Assam: Teachers’ body backs shift to January-December academic session

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha (SASSM), an umbrella body of major teachers' organizations in Assam, has extended full support to the state government's proposal to shift the academic session from the existing April-March to a January-December.

In response to the letter on November 13 issued by the Department of School Education, SASSM convened an online meeting on November 26, chaired by its president Ranjit Barthakur have taken resolutions to that no member organization of SASSM will submit separate views, and the collective decision of the Mancha will be considered binding for all constituent bodies. The meeting unanimously welcomed and supported the proposed shift to a January-December academic session.

The Mancha urged the Government of Assam to implement the new session structure at the earliest.

SASSM submitted a memorandum to Secretary of Department of School Education regarding change of academic session from January to December and requested the department to initiate immediate necessary steps.

The meeting was attendant by 11 major constituent organizations namely Assam Rajyik Prathamik Sikshak Sammilani, Sadou Assam Sarkari Buniyadi Sikshak Santha, Assam Prathamik TET Uttirna Sikshak Samaj, Nikhil Boro Prathamik Sikshak Santha, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Sikshak aru Karmachari Kalyan Santha, Sadou Assam Madhya Engraji Sikshak Santha, Sadou Assam Majalia School Sikshak Santha, Assam High School Sikshak Santha, Assam Sarkari School Sera Santha, Assam Senior Secondary School (Junior College) Sikshak-Karmachari Santha and Sadou Assam Uchatar Madhyamik Sikshak aru Karmachari Santha.

