Assam: Teachers’ body decries non-supply of textbooks for school students

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Kamup Metropolitan District Madhyamik Sikshak Aru Karmachari Santha has pointed out the unavailability of textbooks for school students even after two months of the start of the new educational session, adding that it is adversely affecting the education of the students. They highlighted that the students of Bengali-medium schools in the city, like Kamakhya Vidyalaya, Vidyaniketan High School, etc., will have to sit for the first sessional examinations scheduled for June without textbooks. This will greatly deteriorate the educational environment in the district and cause irreparable damage to the students.

The organization added that such a neglectful attitude also contributes to the reluctance of parents to enrol in government schools. Also, the Kamrup Metropolitan District unit of the Madhyamik Sikshak Aru Karmachari Santha expressed its deep reaction to the issue and demanded that the government and authorities concerned take note of the issue and resolve the issue of textbook supply within the first week of June.

