Assam: Shiksha Setu to monitor textbook distribution in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: At a time when teachers and the education department are at loggerheads over the Shiksha Setu app, the department is mulling the introduction of a provision to determine whether students are receiving free textbooks.

Teachers are on the warpath as updates to the Shiksha Setu app do not reflect the actual attendance statistics, and they have to wait for a considerable time for timely updating of the app.

In the last academic year, there was an allegation from teachers' organizations that the free textbooks supplied by the state government have yet to be received by the students. Regarding this issue, a meeting had taken place to determine the truth regarding the facts behind the receipt of textbooks by the students.

Taking to social media regarding the meeting, education minister Ranoj Pegu posted, "Held a meeting with officials from the School Education Department, SEBA, AHSEC, and Textbook Publication Corporation, and reviewed the scheme of free textbooks for all students of government and provincialized schools." Enrollment in government schools is increasing, and the government is now printing additional books to meet the demand."

Pegu also added, "The Shiksha Setu will launch a new provision within a week to enable school authorities to place their demand for additional textbooks through the app, which will be attended promptly. Class XI admissions are ongoing, and textbooks are ready to be dispatched. There is nothing to worry about, and every student will get a free textbook (FTB) as per the government scheme."

The goal of the Shiksha Setu portal is to give all state school staff and students access to all school-related information, including data.

The site aims to create a robust database containing comprehensive student data, including individual profiles, academic achievements, attendance records, and enrollment records. Easy access to vital information will enable parents and students to monitor attendance, keep tabs on academic progress, and get the help they need.

The portal enables teachers and administrators to concentrate more on delivering high-quality instruction, thanks to the simplification of administrative procedures.

