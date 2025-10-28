Assam: Teacher’s body lauds government’s initiative under Nijut Moina Asoni

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Higher Secondary Teachers and Employees’ Association has lauded the Assam Government’s initiative under Nijut Moina 2.0, describing it as a significant step towards women’s empowerment and the promotion of education among girls.

The association stated that the stage-wise distribution reflects a strong commitment to increasing girls’ participation in higher education and enhancing their self-reliance. It expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Assam, noting that the scheme has inspired confidence among students and parents alike, and further emphasized the need to increase the amount of financial assistance in the future.

The association hailed the scheme’s core objective—promoting women’s education and advancing social equity—as highly commendable. It further stated that such progressive measures would continue to expand educational opportunities for girls and help reduce dropout rates in the state.

