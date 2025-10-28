Nijut Moina 2.0 Scheme: 1,452 female students in Digboi get Nijut Moina benefits

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A landmark event celebrating women’s empowerment and educational advancement was held at the Digboi College Playground on Monday, where Digboi MLA Suren Phukan distributed financial assistance to 1,452 female students under the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina (MMNM) 2.0 scheme.

The occasion marked a continued milestone in Assam’s journey toward building an educated and self-reliant generation of women.

The Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina 2.0 scheme, launched under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, is a transformative initiative designed to promote higher education among girls and prevent child marriage. The scheme ensures that financial hardship never becomes an obstacle in a girl’s education.

Under this programme, eligible unmarried girl students studying in government and government-aided institutions receive monthly stipends of Rs 1,000 for Higher Secondary, Rs 1,250 for Undergraduate, and Rs 2,500 for Postgraduate courses, for up to ten months each academic year. The initiative is inclusive, extending support to all eligible students regardless of economic background, with a few exceptions. Deserving beneficiaries from eight educational institutions, including two colleges, received their cheques ceremonially at the event, marking a proud and emotional moment for the students and their families. Beneficiaries selected from Digboi College, Digboi Women’s College, Rajnikanta Barua Higher Secondary School, Vivekananda Senior Secondary School, Soumar Vidyapeeth Higher Secondary School, and Rastriya Vidyalaya Higher Secondary School received the benefits.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Suren Phukan described the scheme as a ‘revolutionary transformation in women’s education’ and a powerful investment in Assam’s future. “This initiative is not merely a financial support programme; it is an investment in the dreams and potential of our girl students,” he said.

“With the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam continues to take bold strides toward a future where every girl is educated, empowered, and inspired to dream big,” Phukan added.

