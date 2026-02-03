Assam: Teachers’ body slams government over leave disparity

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Shikshak Mancha (SASSM) has expressed strong resentment over what it termed the State Government’s lack of sincerity in fulfilling its promises and its continued indifference towards the long-pending issues of teachers across Assam.

In a statement, the teachers’ body highlighted that among the various legitimate demands of nearly two lakh teachers in the state, the issue of increasing Earned Leave (EL) holds utmost importance. Although the matter has been discussed at the Chief Minister’s level since 2011, and a positive decision was reportedly assured during a recent meeting with Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, teachers continue to receive only 10 days of Earned Leave annually.

In contrast, other state government employees are entitled to 30 days of Earned Leave per year and enjoy holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Teachers, however, are required to work on all Saturdays and receive only 10 days of Earned Leave annually. The Mancha described this as a clear and discriminatory policy against the teaching community.

The statement further pointed out that while other state government employees are entitled to Commuted Leave on medical grounds—up to 240 days when combined with Earned Leave—teachers are not granted any Commuted Leave benefits. During a discussion held on June 1, 2025, the government had reportedly assured that a final decision would be taken in the next Cabinet meeting. However, no concrete steps have been taken so far.

SASSM president Ranjit Borthakur and general secretary Utpal Chakraborty said that such continued disparity and negligence have deeply angered the teaching community. They noted that general government employees in Assam receive 30 days of Earned Leave, 12 days of Casual Leave, 10–12 days of Sick Leave, and other benefits, amounting to 50–60 days of leave annually. In contrast, teachers receive only 10 days of Earned Leave and 12 days of Casual Leave, though they do have summer and other vacation periods.

The leaders questioned whether teachers’ illnesses or the death of their parents must occur only during summer vacations, as teachers are compelled to utilize either Casual or Earned Leave even for performing last rites of deceased parents. They argued that the discriminatory leave policy is negatively affecting teachers’ working conditions, despite teachers being entrusted with responsibilities equal to those of other government employees.

The Mancha also compared Assam’s leave structure with other states. In Madhya Pradesh, teachers receive 13 days of Earned Leave; in Bihar, between 11 and 16 days; in Delhi, 12 days for vacation-category teachers; and in Andhra Pradesh, 15 days per half-year. In many CBSE-affiliated schools, Earned Leave ranges between 15 and 30 days depending on institutional rules. Under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), teachers receive 20 days of Half Pay Leave annually, with proportional Earned Leave granted if they perform duties during vacations. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas follow similar provisions.

