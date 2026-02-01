Assam: Application for leave on Shiksha Setu mandatory

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has once again directed all District Mission Coordinators (DMCs) to ensure that Assistant Teachers (Contractual) apply for leave exclusively through the Shiksha Setu Portal, reiterating its earlier instructions on the subject issued on July 20, 2025.

In an official communication addressed to the DMCs of all districts, SSA expressed concern that despite clear directions to shift to the online system from August 1, 2025, offline leave applications are still being received from several districts. It was also observed that some districts have been forwarding pending leave applications from previous years, including 2023 and 2024.

Reinforcing the move towards complete digital processing, SSA has now made it clear that no physical leave applications from Assistant Teachers (Contractual) will be entertained after January 31, 2026. All District Mission Coordinators have been instructed to strictly ensure that teachers under their jurisdiction submit leave applications only through the Shiksha Setu Portal.

