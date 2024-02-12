Assam: Teachers not on HSLC/HS exam duty placed under Inspector of Schools

GUWAHATI: In preparation for the upcoming HSLC and HS examinations, teachers and non-teaching staff who are not involved in examination duties at specific schools serving as examination centres have been placed under the authority of the Inspector of Schools until the conclusion of the respective examinations, the Department of School Education (DSE) said in an order.

The order further said that the designated teachers are required to report to the Inspector of Schools promptly.

The Inspector of Schools will assign these teachers and staff various academic-related tasks, such as supporting the ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) programme, providing remedial teaching, mentoring students, assisting neighbouring elementary or secondary schools academically, conducting academic assessments, completing pending updates in Shiksha Setu and UDISE, and handling other pending educational office work at the inspector's office. During this period, the Inspector of Schools will document their specific assignments and monitor their attendance, the order said.

This directive also extends to teachers not assigned to examination duties who work in feeder schools associated with the examination centres. If the functioning of classes in these feeder schools is affected by examination-related matters, teachers are expected to adhere to this order, the order said.

Upon the conclusion of the HSLC and HS examinations at the respective schools, all teachers and staff are to return to their respective school heads promptly, the order added.

