Assam: Meeting reviews arrangements held for HSLC, HS exams

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: For the smooth conduct of the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) and HS (Higher Secondary) examinations, a meeting was held among the chairmen of the SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) and the AHSEC (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council), as well as key officials from the School Education Department.

The meeting did a comprehensive review of arrangements for the smooth administration of both examinations with all district commissioners (DCs), superintendents of police (SPs), and school inspectors, wrote Education Minister Ranuj Pegu on X today.

He said, “A State Level Examination Supervision Committee, chaired by the Secretary of @SchoolEdnAssam, along with District Level Committees headed by respective District Commissioners, will oversee the examination process.”

The state-level examination supervision committee (SLESC) will comprise the senior-most Secretary of the School Education Department as the chairman; secretary of the School Education Department as the member-secretary; IGP (law and order), a nominee from the Home Department, a senior-level officer from the Department of Higher Education, SEBA chairman, AHSEC chairman, SEBA secretary, AHSEC secretary, Director of Elementary Education, and the Director of Secondary Education as members.

The district-level examination supervision committees (DLESCs) will comprise the district commissioners as chairmen; inspectors of schools as member-secretaries; SPs or their nominees not below the rank of ASPs, DEEOs (District Elementary Education Officers), ADCs (in-charge of education), ADCs of sub-districts/ADCs (in-charge)/SDOs (civil) of sub-divisions, circle officers, three reputed academicians of districts to be nominated by the chairmen, and heads of the institutions of all evaluation zones/examination centres as members.

The HS and HSLC examinations are set to commence on February 12 and 16, respectively, concluding on March 13. As many as 4,25,965 students across 913 centres will appear in the HSLC examination, which will be undertaken by 2,80,216 students across 876 centres.

The minister instructed all government officers and teachers to execute their responsibilities with the utmost discipline and sincerity. “I earnestly urge all parents, guardians, and citizens to extend their cooperation to ensure the seamless conduct of these examinations,” he said.

